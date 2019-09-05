Chicago Bears, Green Bay Packers to kick off NFL's 100th season Thursday at Soldier Field

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7chicago.com/video/embed/?pid=5507905" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> The Bears-Packers rivalry also means diehard fans are put to the test. But the Bears may have one-upped Green Bay with their newest superfan.

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7chicago.com/video/embed/?pid=5512700" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Tuesday, the Bears cemented the legacy of two greats outside of Soldier Field.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- The Chicago Bears kick off the NFL's 100th season Thursday night against at Soldier Field against the rival Green Bay Packers.The NFL will be hosting the NFL Kickoff Experience beginning at noon in Grant Park. Bears legends will be onsite to sign autographs, including Jim McMahon, Matt Forte and Charles Tillman.At about 6:30 p.m., Meek Mill will perform at the Kickoff Main Stage. Meghan Trainor and Rapsody will perform prior to Meek Mill.The Bears-Packers game will be shown live on massive screens throughout Grant Park for a first-of-its-kind NFL kickoff watch party. The game kicks off at 7:20 p.m.