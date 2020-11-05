Chicago Bears cancel practice after player tests positive for COVID-19

CHICAGO (WLS) -- The Chicago Bears canceled practice Thursday morning after another player tested positive for COVID-19.
Earlier this week, ESPN reported offensive lineman Germain Ifedi and Jason Spriggs tested positive for COVID-19.
Thursday morning, the Bears announced another player has tested positive, prompting the cancellation of all in-person activities at Halas Hall with all meetings being held virtually.
"The player who tested positive and all close contacts have been contacted and have already begun self-isolation," the Bears said in a statement. "We will continue to work closely with the NFL medical experts and follow the league's intensive protocol. The health and safety of our team, players and staff are the highest priority."
The Bears are scheduled to play the Tennessee Titans on Sunday.
