Chicago Bears

Chicago Bears close Halas Hall, pause in-person football activities after positive COVID-19 test

Bears plan to follow NFL guidance; face Houston Texans Sunday
By ABC 7 Chicago Digital Team
CHICAGO (WLS) -- The Chicago Bears closed Halas Hall and paused in-person football activities Thursday, after someone in the organization tested positive for COVID-19.

All meetings will be conducted virtually, the Bears said in a statement Thursday morning.

"The individual who tested positive has been contacted and has already begun self-isolation," the statement said. "We are working with the NFL medical experts to identify close contacts and follow the league's guidance. The health and safety of our team, players and staff are the highest priority."

The Chicago Bears canceled practice last month after a player tested positive for COVID-19.

ESPN reported offensive lineman Germain Ifedi and Jason Spriggs tested positive for COVID-19 around the same time.

Center Cody Whitehair was also on the reserve/COVID-19 list in early November.

The Bears are scheduled to take on the Houston Texans at noon Sunday.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
sportschicagomuseum campuschicago bearsnflcoronaviruscoronavirus chicagosoldier fieldcoronavirus pandemiccovid 19 pandemiccovid 19
Copyright © 2020 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CHICAGO BEARS
Bears lose to Lions in Chicago
Trubisky returns but can't stop Bears' slide
Bears vs Packers: Trubisky starting QB, seeking to end 4-game skid
Bears name Trubisky starting QB vs. Packers
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
CFD battles extra-alarm fire in Lawndale warehouse
IN reports 6,604 new COVID-19 cases, 96 additional deaths
IL woman owes $20K in PUA unemployment benefits overpayment
Thousands register for COVID-19 vaccine in Lake County
Boy bursts into tears when north suburban Santa says 'no' to Nerf gun
'Dreadhead Cowboy' cannot have contact with horses amid animal cruelty charges
LIVE: FDA panel holds hearing on Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine
Show More
Cook County sees record opioid deaths in 2020: medical examiner
Hunter Biden tax probe examining Chinese business dealings
Truck caught in NW Indiana carrying $2M in cocaine: ISP
First non-prescription COVID-19 at-home test kit given OK
Northern lights may glow over parts of US this week
More TOP STORIES News