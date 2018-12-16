CHICAGO (WLS) --The next chapter of the Bears-Packers rivalry will be written at Soldier Field Sunday.
The Monsters of the Midway have a tall task ahead of them. If they beat Green Bay, the Bears clinch the division title and head to the playoffs for the first time eight years.
The Bears are currently in first place in the NFC North. The Minnesota Vikings are in second, the Packers in third and the Detroit Lions in last place.
The Bears are looking for payback after they lost to the Aaron Rodgers and the Packers by just one point in the beginning of the season. Since then the Bears have continued to practice and improve.
The team has been playing so well that Bears Coach Matt Nagy was just named the NFL's top head coach by the Associated Press. He feels confident his team is ready for the playoffs.
The Bears have won six games at home this season and are hoping for another win today. Meanwhile, the Packers have not won a game on the road this year, accounting for six of their seven losses. Bears fans hope that trend continues Sunday.