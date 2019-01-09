SPORTS

Bears defensive coordinator Vic Fangio to become new head coach of Denver Broncos, ESPN reports

Vic Fangio. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh, File)

CHICAGO (WLS) --
Chicago Bears defensive coordinator Vic Fangio has reached an agreement with the Denver Broncos to become their new head coach, ESPN's Adam Schefter reports.


Fangio has been the defensive coordinator for the Bears since 2015, first under head coach John Fox and then under Matt Nagy. The Bears' defense under Fangio gave up the fewest points per-game in the NFL last season as the team went 12-4 and won the NFL North Division.

Before coming to the Bears, Fangio, 60, was a defensive coordinator for the San Francisco 49ers and Stanford.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
sportsChicago BearsDenver Broncos
(Copyright ©2019 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
SPORTS
SoxFest passes on sale Wednesday
Broncos down to Vic Fangio, Mike Munchak for head-coaching job
Kelvin Herrera, White Sox agree to 2-year, $18 million deal
College Football Playoff National Championship picks from ESPN experts
More Sports
Top Stories
VIDEO: Boy, 9, missing from Englewood reunited with family
Vigil, rally planned as possible R Kelly victims urged to come forward
VIDEO: Man accused of pulling dog on leash with car on NW Side charged
Jeff and MacKenzie Bezos to divorce, Amazon CEO says
Jazmine Barnes murder suspects allegedly have gang ties
Woman smashes into police station in bizarre stalking case
Bullies caught on video pouring water on girl, punching her
Genealogy database, gum help convict DJ in '92 killing
Show More
Kevin Hart: I'm not hosting the Oscars this year
Woman attacks parents for not taking her to Outback: Deputies
Man accused of locking daughter in basement now fit for trial
2 more charged in attack at CTA Red Line station
More News