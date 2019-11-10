Chicago Bears beat Detroit Lions ending 4-game losing streak, improve to 4-5 for season

CHICAGO -- The Chicago Bears defeated the Detroit Lions Sunday afternoon at Soldier Field, after a four-game losing streak.
Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford was been ruled out for the because of hip and back issues, stopping his streak of 136 consecutive starts.
The 31-year-old Stafford had been listed as questionable. It's the first time he's has missed a regular-season game since the 2010 season.
Jeff Driskel stepped in for Stafford. Driskel made his sixth career start.
The Bears (4-5) had been a 2-point favorite over the Lions (20-13), but Chicago was favored by 6 points Sunday morning after the Stafford news broke.
WLS contributed to this report.
