As expected, Bears starting quarterback Mitchell Trubisky is missing his second straight game with a shoulder injury in the Bears' visit to the New York Giants.The NFC North-leading Chicago Bears aim for a sixth straight win against the New York Giants at 1 p.m. Sunday. The Bears won three times in 12 days, one of those wins earned without Trubisky. Chase Daniel started against the Lions on Thanksgiving, going 27 for 37 for 230 yards with two touchdowns and no interceptions.Bears head coach Matt Nagy said Thursday that Trubisky still had not thrown a football since injuring his right shoulder Nov. 18 against the Vikings.Trubisky was injured on a 5-yard scramble late in the fourth quarter during that game, which Chicago won 25-20. Vikings safety Harrison Smith was flagged for unnecessary roughness on the play after he hit Trubisky as the quarterback attempted to slide."It was just an awkward landing, and then I got hit, and my arm got caught underneath me the wrong way. It was really just a freak play, and I didn't know what happened at the time," he said. "Luckily, I was able to finish out the game, and more importantly we won."Trubisky said Thursday he didn't believe the shoulder problem would be a long-term issue for the Bears."I feel good. I feel good," Trubisky said. "I'm definitely not worried about it, and the good news is it's not something that's going to prevent me in the long term. So, we're just making sure it's right, 110 percent, and when I can come back, I'll be what this offense and what this team needs me to be."But it's defense that marks these Bears, hardly a surprise. They lead the NFL with fewest first-half points allowed (64), are tops with 20 interceptions and are tied for the league lead with 16 forced fumbles.