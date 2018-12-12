SPORTS

Bears face Packers fan in court ahead of rivalry game Sunday

EMBED </>More Videos

Before the Green Bay Packers square off against the Chicago Bears on Sunday, a Packers fan faced off with the football franchise in court Wednesday.

By
CHICAGO (WLS) --
Before the Green Bay Packers square off against the Chicago Bears on Sunday, a Packers fan faced off with the football franchise in court Wednesday.

Russell Beckman, a Green Bay native, is a high school teacher during the week. On the weekend, he transforms into a Packers super-fan.

Three years ago, Beckman was on the field, decked out in green and gold, cheering alongside the tunnel as his beloved Packers took the field.

Beckman says the Bears told him he would not be allowed on the field ahead of this weekend's scrum if he was wearing Packers gear.

So Beckman filed suit against the Bears' owners in federal court.

This is America, last time I checked," Beckman said. "George McCaskey doesn't need to protect Bears fans from the likes of me."

Beckman and his attorney, Michael Lieber, say this case is about First Amendment rights.

"We're not only fighting for Mr. Beckman's rights, we're fighting for the rights of all fans who come to Soldier Field," Lieber said.

The First Amendment protects citizens from being censored or oppressed by the government, not private businesses or citizens. Bears attorneys declined to comment as they left the courthouse, but said while court was in session that the Chicago Bears organization is a private business allowed to dictate a dress code.

Beckman's attorney argued that Soldier Field is owned by the Chicago Park District and paid for by taxpayers.

Beckman is such a super-fan that he bought a Bears personal seat license just so he could go to the big Bears-Packers rivalry game once a year. He said this wardrobe tiff takes away from the sport.

"I love the rivalry, but the Bears are diminishing this rivalry. It's just stupid," he said.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
sportsChicago BearsGreen Bay Packersfootballnflfirst amendmentChicago
(Copyright ©2018 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
SPORTS
Tony La Russa rips people who think Harold Baines didn't belong in Hall
Bears CB Bryce Callahan has broken left foot, placed on IR
Bryce Harper Watch: Who will land the superstar free agent?
Connor scores twice for Jets, Blackhawks drop 8th straight
More Sports
Top Stories
Pregnant woman's unborn baby dies after Round Lake shooting, man charged
Bank surprises South Side single mom, pays off $150K in student loans
Mayor Emanuel outlines plans to use marijuana legalization, casino to pay for pensions
4 charged after police chase from Coal City to McCormick Place
Metra plans to ask state for $5B to solve problems, improve rider satisfaction
Ex-Trump lawyer Michael Cohen sentenced to 36 months in prison
Time running out for 3 trapped in abandoned mine
2 CPS students first to earn HS diploma, college degree early
Show More
Man charged with attempted murder in Wrigleyville home invasion
9-year-old girl was bullied before she committed suicide, family says
Fentanyl is now the deadliest drug in America, CDC says
Missed DNA in 2016 rape case likely cost Hania her life, DA says
More News