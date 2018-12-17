SPORTS

Chicago Bears fans celebrating NFC North championship

EMBED </>More Videos

VIDEOS: Bears beat Packers, 24-17 (1 of 4)

Chicago Bears fans thrilled with victory over Green Bay Packers

The Chicago Bears beat the Green Bay Packers, 24-17, clinching the NFC North Division championship. ((AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh))

By
CHICAGO (WLS) --
Bears fans are still celebrating Monday morning after clinching the NFC North championship Sunday.

It is the first time in eight years, the Monsters of the Midway are NFC North champions, and they earned the title thanks to sweet revenge over the Packers.

Early riser Bear fans at the White Palace Grill talked about the big win from Sunday afternoon over eggs and coffee. They are thrilled to send the Packers home as losers after watching Aaron Rodgers beat the Monsters of the Midway year after year.

WATCH: Trubisky showed up wearing a light-up Christmas sweater
EMBED More News Videos

Chicago Bear Mitchell Trubisky wore a light-up Christmas sweater before the Bears-Packers game on Sunday.



Now the Bears can call themselves the NFC North Division Champions and faithful fans are over the moon.

WATCH: Bear player Charles Leno proposes to girlfriend after win over Packers
EMBED More News Videos

Chicago Bears player Charles Leno Jr. proposed to his girlfriend, Jennifer Roth, after the team's win over the Green Bay Packers. (Video: Twitter/Chicago Bears)



"The team is immaculate, the defense is extraordinary," said Bears fan EB Bennett. "I'm a little bit worried about Trubisky, the defense having to pick up his slack a little bit, but other than that, you know, we're good."

Now everybody is rushing to get Championship merchandise. T-shirts and hats sold out quickly at Dick's Sporting Goods in Lincoln Park. The good news is stores will get more gear in stock sometime this week.

WATCH: Waddle's World with Tom Waddle
EMBED More News Videos

Waddle's World: Bears beat Packers, 24-17

Report a Typo
Related Topics:
sportsChicago BearsGreen Bay Packersnflfootballnfl playoffssoldier fieldMuseum CampusChicago
(Copyright ©2018 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Related
Bears player Charles Leno proposes to girlfriend after win over Packers
Chicago Bears clinch NFC North division, headed to playoffs
SPORTS
Sharks beat Blackhawks for 4th straight win; Crawford hurt
Blackhawks G Corey Crawford hits goalpost, suffers another concussion
Bears player Charles Leno proposes to girlfriend after win over Packers
Chicago Bears clinch NFC North division, headed to playoffs
More Sports
Top Stories
3 shot in Englewood as CPD marks new officer milestone
Bears player Charles Leno proposes to girlfriend after win over Packers
US conducts 6 airstrikes against Somalia extremists, 62 dead
Couple working with Mattel on Barbie same-sex wedding set
Miss Spain is 1st transgender contestant for Miss Universe
3 killed in crash in unincorporated Woodstock
Chicago AccuWeather: Sunny and pleasant Monday
VIDEO: Chipotle manager punched by fired ex-employee
Show More
Actor fired by Disney after allegedly trying to meet 13-year-old for sex
HQ Trivia, Vine co-founder Colin Kroll dead at 34
How to see the 'Christmas comet' in the sky this weekend
Waddle's World: Bears beat Packers, 24-17
More News