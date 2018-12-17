CHICAGO (WLS) --Bears fans are still celebrating Monday morning after clinching the NFC North championship Sunday.
It is the first time in eight years, the Monsters of the Midway are NFC North champions, and they earned the title thanks to sweet revenge over the Packers.
Early riser Bear fans at the White Palace Grill talked about the big win from Sunday afternoon over eggs and coffee. They are thrilled to send the Packers home as losers after watching Aaron Rodgers beat the Monsters of the Midway year after year.
Now the Bears can call themselves the NFC North Division Champions and faithful fans are over the moon.
"The team is immaculate, the defense is extraordinary," said Bears fan EB Bennett. "I'm a little bit worried about Trubisky, the defense having to pick up his slack a little bit, but other than that, you know, we're good."
Now everybody is rushing to get Championship merchandise. T-shirts and hats sold out quickly at Dick's Sporting Goods in Lincoln Park. The good news is stores will get more gear in stock sometime this week.
