Bears hand SF 49ers their first December loss with 14-9 win

Chicago Bears running back Tarik Cohen (29) runs with the football during the regular season game against the Green Bay Packers on Dec. 16. (AP Photo/Michael McGinnis)

The Chicago Bears beat the San Francisco 49ers, 14-9, on Sunday.

The Bears improved to 11-4 and handed 49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan his first loss in December as head coach. Coming into today, Shanahan was 7-0 in December games with the 49ers.

Also, the Rams beat the Cardinals 31-9 in another late game on Sunday. The Rams are 12-3 and can clinch a first-round bye with a win at home next week against the 49ers.

The Steelers are leading the Saints 28-24 with about six minutes left in New Orleans.

The Chiefs play the late game tonight against the Seahawks and Kansas City quarterback Patrick Mahomes has a chance to rise up the leaderboards for most touchdown passes in a season.

Mahomes has 45 TD throws so far, which ranks sixth in NFL history.

The record-holder in Peyton Manning who had 55 touchdown throws in 2013 for the Broncos. The only other QB with 50 was Tom Brady in 2007.
