Chicago Bears hire Indianapolis Colts former head coach Chuck Pagano as defensive coordinator

The Chicago Bears announced Friday they've hired former Indianapolis Colts head coach Chuck Pagano as their defensive coordinator.


Pagano will replace Vic Fangio, who was hired by the Denver Broncos as their head coach on Jan. 10.

Pagano has been the head coach for the Colts for the past six seasons. Before that he spent four seasons with the Baltimore Ravens as secondary coach and then defensive coordinator, two seasons with the Oakland Raiders and four seasons with the Cleveland Browns.
