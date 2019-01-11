CHICAGO (WLS) --The Chicago Bears announced Friday they've hired former Indianapolis Colts head coach Chuck Pagano as their defensive coordinator.
We have hired Chuck Pagano as our defensive coordinator.— Chicago Bears (@ChicagoBears) January 12, 2019
Welcome to Chicago, Coach!#DaBears pic.twitter.com/WnkuXLkf3I
Pagano will replace Vic Fangio, who was hired by the Denver Broncos as their head coach on Jan. 10.
Pagano has been the head coach for the Colts for the past six seasons. Before that he spent four seasons with the Baltimore Ravens as secondary coach and then defensive coordinator, two seasons with the Oakland Raiders and four seasons with the Cleveland Browns.