

The Bears Head Ice Sculpture: CDW Plaza (120 S. Riverside Plaza),



The Monsters of the Midway Ice Sculpture:Pioneer Court (401 N. Michigan Ave.),



The Bear Down Emoji Ice Sculpture: Gallagher Way



Da Bears Ice Sculpture: Millennium Park Wrigley Square (Corner of Randolph and Michigan).

It's been eight long years since the Chicago Bears were in the playoffs. They'll play Sunday against defending Super Bowl champions, the Philadelphia Eagles.To celebrate, Jim Nadeau of Nadeau's Ice Sculptures teamed up with the Bears to put up four custom playoff-themed sculptures around the city."We make our own ice and then when we carve it it's like an Oreo cookie - all the white you see is snow packed inside," said Jim Nadeau.The other sculptures are at CDW Plaza, Pioneer Court and Gallagher Way."They love touching it. People go crazy over the ice," Nadeau said."We wanted to celebrate the fact that the Bears are going to the playoffs and wanted to surprise our fans," said Elaine Delos Reyes, director of marketing for the Chicago Bears.At Wrigleyville Sports in River North, plenty merchandise is available so fans can show their pride."They want to show Trubuisky and Mack love. They were adamant that we come and get them jerseys," said Pam Sullivan, who was buying Bears gear for her children.The playoff appearance is also a win for bars. Timothy O'Toole's in Streeterville is known as one of the most popular bars for Bears fans."We are doing buses that are going back and forth to the stadium, and have plenty of drink specials," said Sean Macarthy, Timothy O'Toole's.Eagles fans will be flying into Hopsmith in the Gold Coast."Saturday we got a pep rally for the Philadelphia Eagles. The Green Legion is going to be traveling to town this weekend," said Patrick Steinfort, Hopsmith Chicago.Philly Bros. in Lincoln Park is hoping to cash in if Eagles fans want a taste of home."Any Eagles fan in Chicago can come try our Philly Cheesesteak," said Ahmad Abu Hashish, Philly Bros.Soldier Field is expected to be packed. For those attending the game, gates open at Soldier Field two hours before kickoff, at 1:45 p.m."Arrive earlier and beat the traffic and go into the stadium early," said Reyes.Bears fans are confident this team will come out on top."I have hope that the Bears will continue their championship path of back in the old days, their Urlacher days," fan Ivan Swenson said.While the Bears want fans to bring the noise, they also want them to buy playoff tickets and parking passes from a verified source."Arrive earlier and beat the traffic and go into stadium earlier," Delos Reyes said. "We wouldn't want you to have issues getting into stadium."