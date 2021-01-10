Chicago Bears

Chicago Bears might have to get by without important players in wild-card game against New Orleans Saints

Chicago Bears wide receiver Allen Robinson II (12) (AP Photo/Jim Mone)

The Chicago Bears might have to get by without some important players in their wild-card game against the New Orleans Saints, after leading tackler Roquan Smith and rookie receiver Darnell Mooney missed practices all week because of injuries.

Both were listed as questionable for Sunday, as was cornerback Jaylon Johnson.

Smith (left elbow) was hurt on Green Bay's first possession last week, while Mooney (ankle) exited in the fourth quarter of Chicago's loss to the Packers.

Smith's injury could leave the Bears without a disruptive force at inside linebacker and make containing the Saints that much more difficult, particularly if star running back Alvin Kamara returns from the Reserve/COVID-19 list as expected. He missed last week's win over Carolina.

Smith had a career-high 139 tackles and ranked second in the league with 18 for loss. If he's not available, Josh Woods could be in line for his first career start after playing 28 snaps last week. But the third-year pro is questionable with toe and glute injuries.

"There's complete domination in the way (Smith's) playing," coach Matt Nagy said. "I mean, he's playing on another level. And so, when you lose that, that's a part of football. And I think whoever the next guy up that has to step up and go in there and do their thing."

Mooney set career highs with 11 catches for 93 yards against Green Bay. A fifth-round draft pick from Tulane, he is the Bears' second-leading receiver with 61 receptions for 631 yards.

Johnson, a second-round pick from Utah, has been sidelined since Week 14. He started each of the 13 games he played.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
sportschicagochicago bearsnflfootballnew orleans saints
Copyright © 2021 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
CHICAGO BEARS
Answering the biggest injury questions for NFL wild-card teams
Live updates: NFL playoff picture, scenarios, updated chances to clinch and more for Week 17
Bears make playoffs despite loss to Packers
Michael Richardson, member of '85 Bears, reportedly charged in Ariz. murder
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Fatal shooting rampage between Chicago, Evanston leaves at least 5 dead: CPD
IL reports 6,717 new COVID-19 cases, 101 deaths
IL lawmakers discussed new controversial criminal justice reform bill
Woman shot by police during gunfire exchange
CPD warns of recent vehicular hijackings, robberies across city
At least 12 shot, 2 killed in Chicago weekend violence
Roselle man arrested in DC: 'It was so much crazier than you know'
Show More
Restaurants pivot from elegant menus to BBQ to survive pandemic
Girl, 11, says she was sexually assaulted during remote learning: CPD
Apple removes Parler from app store
Chicago Weather: Peeks of sun, slightly colder Sunday
NOT REAL NEWS: A look at what didn't happen this week
More TOP STORIES News