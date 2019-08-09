Chicago Bears lose against Carolina Panthers in 2019 pre-season opener

CHICAGO (WLS) -- The Chicago Bears kicked off the 2019 pre-season football season Thursday night against the Carolina Panthers at Soldier Field.Linebacker Roquan Smith showed why he's not to be messed with getting an early sack, and rookie first round draft pick David Montgomery lived up to the hype.Montgomery got a touchdown in his NFL debut and showed the crowd some nifty moves.Despite those positives the Bears ended losing this one 23 to 13.The Bears next game will be August 16 against the New York Giants.