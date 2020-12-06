Chicago Bears

Lions vs Bears: Chicago loses to Detroit, continuing skid

Chicago Bears quarterback Mitchell Trubisky (10) warms up before an NFL football game against the Green Bay Packers on Dec. 16, 2018, in Chicago. ((AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh))

CHICAGO -- The Chicago Bears lost to the Detroit Lions Sunday, 34-30.

Winless since October, the Bears were poised to snap the skid against division rival Detroit, leading by 10 points late in the fourth quarter.


But a strip-sack fumble gave the Lions a short field to take the lead, and Mitch Trubisky could not answer.

The Bears' season continues to free fall, dropping a sixth straight game.

Once 5-1, the Bears are now 5-7 with four games to play, dropping to third in the division, leaving no one's job very safe.


It's the Bears' longest losing streak since 2002.

This is a breaking news update; check back for more details.
