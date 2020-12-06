Lions vs Bears: Chicago loses to Detroit, continuing skid

CHICAGO -- The Chicago Bears lost to the Detroit Lions Sunday, 34-30.Winless since October, the Bears were poised to snap the skid against division rival Detroit, leading by 10 points late in the fourth quarter.But a strip-sack fumble gave the Lions a short field to take the lead, and Mitch Trubisky could not answer.The Bears' season continues to free fall, dropping a sixth straight game.Once 5-1, the Bears are now 5-7 with four games to play, dropping to third in the division, leaving no one's job very safe.It's the Bears' longest losing streak since 2002.