Chicago Bears running back Mike Davis might have given his mom the best Mother's Day ever.Davis surprised his mom Teresa Davis with a brand new house on Sunday. He said it's something he's wanted to do since he declared for the 2015 NFL Draft.On Instagram, he wrote about hard times he experienced when he was younger. He wrote that he and his mom moved to a new home every year.He also wrote to his mom, "I love you, enjoy your House. BTW I did cry but nobody got it on camera, Thank God."Davis recently signed a two-year $6 million contract with the Bears.