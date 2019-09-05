Sports

Chicago Bears, Green Bay Packers kick off NFL's 100th season Thursday night at Soldier Field

By Meghan Kluth
CHICAGO (WLS) -- Excitement is building in Chicago right now for the Bears' 100th season, starting Thursday night at Soldier Field against the Green Bay Packers.

It's also the NFL's 100th season and there's a big party in the making at Grant Park, where crews have been setting up for days.

Bears season opener marks 95th anniversary of Soldier Field, new exhibit on stadium history from Chicago Park District
The kickoff of the Chicago Bears season will mark the 95th anniversary of Soldier Field, a stadium that was first planned for construction 100 years ago.



Grant Park has been transformed into a wonderland for football fans and the main stage is in place right near Buckingham Fountain.

"When we were talking about where we wanted to start our 100th season, Chicago came right to the top of the list," said NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell.

VIDEO: Peyton Manning gets baptized as Bears superfan on episode of 'Peyton's Places'

The Bears-Packers rivalry also means diehard fans are put to the test. But the Bears may have one-upped Green Bay with their newest superfan.



The Bears are kicking off the season with a massive free event for fans. The gates open to the public at noon. Live music starts at 3 p.m. with special performances by Meghan Trainor, rapper Meek Mill and Rapsody before the big game.

"It's essentially 10-plus hour experience for fans starting in an hour at noon. So many things for fans to do, whether it's listen to music play Madden, get an autograph, all for free," said Matt Shapiro, NFL director of events.

There's a mini NFL museum where fans can pose with busts of Bears' legends, the Vince Lombardi Trophy and all 53 Super Bowl rings.

Waddle's World: Chicago Bears vs Green Bay Packers in 1st game of 100th season
ABC7's Mark Giangreco and former Chicago Bears player Tom Waddle discuss the Bears' first game of their 100th season agains the Green Bay Packers.



"I am expecting Roquan Smith to have a break out year," said Bears fan Jesse Farrell. "This is year number two, he's had a full year of training camp. The Bears are gonna roll."

You can even test your throwing skills and if that's not enough some of your favorite Bears from years past will sign autographs throughout the day, including Jim McMahon, Richard Dent, Matt Forte and Charles "Peanut" Tillman.

"So traditionally we do this event in the home of the Super Bowl champion, but this year obviously we wanted to break the mold given the hundredth and there was no better way to do it then with this incredible rivalry," said Shapiro.

The event culminates with the NFL Kickoff Watch Party starting at 7 p.m. featuring the game on 17-foot screens. The game kicks off at 7:20 p.m.

RELATED: Chicago Bears unveil statues of George Halas, Walter Payton at Soldier Field
Tuesday, the Bears cemented the legacy of two greats outside of Soldier Field.



The city has security plans in place for Thursday to keep the crowds safe. Expect to go through bag checks and screenings.

At Soldier Field, the first 20,000 fans through the gate will receive a complimentary Mike Ditka bobblehead.

Thursday night's game is the 199th matchup between the Bears and Packers.

One of the biggest story lines this season is Mitchell's Trubisky and the Bears offense. Matt Nagy has been adamant about keeping his starters off the field during the pre-season and Packers head coach Matt LeFleur has followed a similar formula, so Thursday will not only be the first time the fans see these two teams in full, but it will also be Trubisky and Rodgers first look at each other this season. And Matt Nagy does not deny Aaron Rodgers is a daunting opponent.

"His game has proven over the years how special a quarterback he is," Nagy said. "He has done it his whole entire career, but you can't let that affect what you do, but anytime you have those type of quarterbacks, anything can happen and he has proven that over and over again."
