Bears player Charles Leno proposes to girlfriend after win over Packers

Chicago Bears player Charles Leno Jr. proposed to his girlfriend, Jennifer Roth, after the team's win over the Green Bay Packers. (Video: Twitter/Chicago Bears)

CHICAGO (WLS) --
The Bear's big 24-17 win over the Green Bay Packers on Sunday only got better after the game for player Charles Leno Jr.

After clinching the NFC North division title, Leno got down on his knee on the field to propose to his girlfriend, Jennifer Roth.

She said yes!

The Bears tweeted a video of the proposal.
