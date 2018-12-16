Bears player Charles Leno proposes to girlfriend after win over Packers

CHICAGO (WLS) --The Bear's big 24-17 win over the Green Bay Packers on Sunday only got better after the game for player Charles Leno Jr.
After clinching the NFC North division title, Leno got down on his knee on the field to propose to his girlfriend, Jennifer Roth.
She said yes!
RELATED: Chicago Bears clinch NFC North division, headed to playoffs
The Bears tweeted a video of the proposal.
RELATED: Waddle's World: Bears beat Packers, 24-17
SHE SAID YES!— Chicago Bears (@ChicagoBears) December 16, 2018
Congrats to @charleslenojr72 & @jennifermroth_! pic.twitter.com/muMxduITIW