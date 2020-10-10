Chicago Bears

Chicago Bears practice squad player reportedly tests positive for COVID-19

Bears played Tampa Bay Buccaneers Thursday
By ABC 7 Chicago Digital Team

Chicago Bears quarterback Nick Foles (9) looks to pass the ball against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the first half of an NFL football game, (AP Photo/Kamil Krzaczynski)

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A Chicago Bears practice squad player has reportedly tested positive for COVID-19.

ESPN's Adam Schefter tweeted the player, along with a Kansas City Chiefs strength and conditioning coach, tested positive Saturday.



The Bears' facilities have been closed because the team already played their Week 5 game Thursday night against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

RELATED: Nick Foles leads Chicago Bears in comeback win over Tom Brady and Tampa Bay Buccaneers 20-19

The Chiefs are scheduled to host the Last Vegas Raiders on Sunday.

Tracing is being carried out, but there's still no word on whether the game will be moved, Shefter said.

The Carolina Panthers are scheduled to host the Bears next on Oct. 18.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
sportschicagolake forestsouth loopmissourikansas city chiefscarolina pantherschicago bearsnflcoronaviruscovid 19 pandemiccovid 19
Copyright © 2020 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CHICAGO BEARS
Foles beats Brady again as Bears squeeze by Tampa Bay 20-19
Tom Brady is coming to Soldier Field
Bears lose to Colts Sunday with Foles as starting QB
Chicago Bears-Colts game time moved back Sunday
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
1 hurt in fiery Dan Ryan crash; Red Line delayed
IL tax amendment fact check sheds light on proposal: BGA
IN sets new 1-day case record with 1,945 positive COVID-19 tests, 21 deaths
White House ups COVID aid offer, resumes talks with Pelosi
Jay-Z pay fees for those arrested in Wauwatosa protests
Car crashes into ambulance in Riverdale; paramedics hurt: Chicago police
Van Dyke ends effort to overturn McDonald murder conviction
Show More
After coronavirus, Trump aims to get campaign back on track
Roz Varon's Weekender Report
Feds charge man with using explosive device to damage Naperville restaurant
Wicker Park woman reunited with stolen puppy after attacked on walk
'Honeybee Killer' survivor reflects on 10th anniversary of shooting
More TOP STORIES News