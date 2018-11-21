Mitchell Trubisky is nursing a sprained AC joint, per source. If Thursday’s game were Sunday, the Bears believe Trubisky could play and they believe he’ll be ready a week from Sunday against the NY Giants. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) November 21, 2018

The Chicago Bears could be without their starting quarterback Mitch Trubisky in their Thanksgiving matchup against the Detroit Lions.In their official injury report, the Bears listed Trubisky as doubtful, meaning he is unlikely to start but has not been ruled out.ESPN's Adam Schefter reports that Trubisky is nursing a sprained AC joint and that the Bears believe Trubisky could play if the game were Sunday instead of Thursday. Trubisky suffered the injury in the Bears' Sunday night win over the Minnesota Vikings.If he can't go, the Bears will turn to back up Chase Daniel. Daniel, 32, would be making his first start since 2014 with the Kansas City Chiefs and has only made a total of two starts in his nine-year career.The Bears and Lions will play at 11:30 a.m. Central Time at Ford Field in Detroit.