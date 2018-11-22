SPORTS

Chicago Bears quarterback Mitch Trubisky out for Thanksgiving game against Detroit Lions

Bears quarterback Mitchell Trubisky slides for yardage against Minnesota Vikings defensive end Everson Griffen (97) and defensive back Holton Hill. (AP Photo/David Banks)

CHICAGO (WLS) --
Chicago Bears quarterback Mitch Trubisky has officially been ruled out for the team's Thanksgiving matchup against the Detroit Lions.

Trubisky had been listed as doubtful on the Bears injury report Wednesday after injuring his shoulder in a Sunday night win over the Minnesota Vikings.


With Trubisky out, the Bears will turn to veteran backup Chase Daniel. Daniel will be making his first start since 2014 when he was with the Kansas City Chiefs.


The Bears and Lions will play at 11:30 a.m. Central Time at Ford Field in Detroit.
