Chicago Bears set to pick 20th in 2021 NFL Draft 1st round, which gets underway Thursday

CHICAGO (WLS) -- The 2021 NFL Draft gets underway Thursday night, with the Chicago Bears owning the 20th pick in the first round.The draft is being broadcast live on ABC7 and ESPN, with round one starting at 7 p.m.Rounds two and three take place on Friday at 6 p.m. and the remaining rounds will air Saturday, starting at 11 a.m.The Bears are expected to look at help on the offensive line or at wide receiver. Some mock drafts have the Bears trading up in order to take one of the top quarterbacks such as Ohio State's Justin Fields or North Dakota State's Trey Lance.The Bears also have draft picks in the second, third and fifth rounds as well as four sixth round picks.