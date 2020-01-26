Chicago Bears

Chicago Bears to hike season ticket prices in 2020 after disappointing year

Courtesy of Shutterstock.

LAKE FOREST, Ill. -- The Chicago Bears are raising season ticket prices after a disappointing year.

The Bears announced Friday that season tickets will go up 1.6% to 5.3% for 2020.

The average increase for club seats will be 3.3% and 4.3% for non-club seats. The team also said prices for individual game tickets again will vary and be assigned tiers based on the quality of the matchup.

RELATED: Bears commit to Mitchell Trubisky as QB starter in 2020

They will be announced with the release of the NFL schedule in April.

The Bears missed the playoffs at 8-8 after going 12-4 and winning the NFC North in 2018.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
sportschicagolake forestchicago bearsnflfootballsoldier field
Copyright © 2020 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
CHICAGO BEARS
From 'Seeing ghosts' to 'Mozart's paintings': These are the best quotes of the NFL season
Marni Yang's lawyers question former Bear Shaun Gayle's alibi in pregnant girlfriend's murder
Meet the Pro Football Hall of Fame Centennial Class
Sources: Bears hiring John DeFilippo as QB coach
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Boy, 2, dies after being rescued from Burnside fire; elderly man still critical
2 dead, 2 hurt in shooting at Lisle cigar lounge
4th case of new coronavirus confirmed in US
Shadow hangs over 2020 Grammys after ousted CEO calls show rigged
How to spot 2020 US census scams: BBB
Tax Season 2020: IRS to start accepting returns Monday
2 dead, 7 injured in South Carolina bar shooting
Show More
5 dead in apparent murder-suicide at NC home; investigation underway
Driver arrested after 2 cops hurt in Garfield Park crash: police
3 armed robbers hit North Side convenience store: police
Funeral held for off-duty Berwyn officer killed in I-55 crash
Chicago company recalls ground beef that may contain plastic
More TOP STORIES News