Chicago Bears to unveil statues of George Halas, Walter Payton at Soldier Field

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Tuesday, the Bears will cement the legacy of two greats outside of Soldier Field.

The organization will unveil statues of legendary Hall of Famers Walter Payton and George Halas.

The 12-foot, 3,000 pound bronze statues are part of this year's centennial celebration. There will be a private ceremony Tuesday morning and then the area will open up to the public for viewing.

The statue unveiling is part of the Bears' centennial celebration ahead of the opening game against the Green Bay Packers Thursday night at Soldier Field.

