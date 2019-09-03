Chicago Bears to unveil statues of George Halas, Walter Payton at Soldier Field

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7chicago.com/video/embed/?pid=5511064" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Former Chicago Bear defensive back Charles "Peanut" Tillman completed a 65-mile row across Lake Michigan Monday afternoon for charity.

The Bears-Packers rivalry also means diehard fans are put to the test. But the Bears may have one-upped Green Bay with their newest superfan.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Tuesday, the Bears will cement the legacy of two greats outside of Soldier Field.The organization will unveil statues of legendary Hall of Famers Walter Payton and George Halas.The 12-foot, 3,000 pound bronze statues are part of this year's centennial celebration. There will be a private ceremony Tuesday morning and then the area will open up to the public for viewing.The statue unveiling is part of the Bears' centennial celebration ahead of the opening game against the Green Bay Packers Thursday night at Soldier Field.