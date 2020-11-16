Chicago Bears face off against Minnesota Vikings Monday

CHICAGO -- The Bears will try to stop a three-game losing streak when they host their resurgent division rival Monday night.Chicago (5-4) has won four straight over the Vikings (3-5) and is 4-0 against them since coach Matt Nagy took over in 2018.The Bears have been particularly dominant at Soldier Field, winning 14 of 17 against Minnesota since the stadium reopened in 2003 following renovations.The Vikings got off to a 1-5 start, but wins over Green Bay and Detroit have them in contention. They can thank Dalvin Cook.The NFL's rushing leader has 478 yards and six TDs from scrimmage over the past two weeks.Chicago's offense has ranked among the worst in the NFL all year.