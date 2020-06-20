Belmont Stakes runs without fans, kicking off Triple Crown races; Tiz The Law is the winner

NEW YORK -- Tiz The Law won the 2020 Belmont Stakes, as live sports returned in New York.The horse was the favorite in Saturday's race. It was the first New York-bred horse to win the Belmont Stakes in 138 years.The 152nd running usually has crowds of up to 100,000 spectators, but on Saturday, there were 10 horses on the track and zero fans in the stands.The Belmont Stakes is usually the last leg of the Triple Crown, but it ran first this year. The Kentucky Derby has shifted to September and the Preakness Stakes in October.Having always been a true test of stamina in a mile-and-a-half race, the Belmont Stakes has changed the distance to a mile-and-an-eighth.The race was at 5:30 p.m. ET.