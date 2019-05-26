Sports

Bicyclists take over Lake Shore Drive for annual Bike the Drive fundraiser

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Cyclists marked the unofficial start of summer with a traffic-free ride on Lake Shore Drive Sunday.

The annual Fifth Third Bike the Drive is five-hours of care free riding along the drive.

Cyclists also had the opportunity to participate in a 30-Mile Challenge.

Proceeds from the event benefit Active Transportation Alliance, a non-profit, member-based advocacy organization that advocates for walking, bicycling, and public transit to create healthy, sustainable and equitable communities.

Active Trans is supported by more than 20,000 members and supporters. We hope you will consider joining us when you register for the event, and let your ride make an even greater impact on our region.

To learn more, visit www.bikethedrive.org
