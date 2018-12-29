Blackhawks fans flock to Winter Classic festival in Millennium Park

Chicago Blackhawks fans gathered in Millennium Park ahead of the NHL's Bridgestone Winter Classic which will feature the Hawks vs. the Boston Bruins on New Year's Day.The game will be held at t Notre Dame Stadium in South Bend, Indiana, and will be the first hockey game ever in that arena.The cold weather didn't keep fans away. Many of them enjoyed the winter wonderland before they made their way inside the park gates.The fan fest featured musical entertainment and several hockey attractions, including the iconic Stanley Cup and a chance for fans get autographs from former Hawks and Bruins players."I'm looking forward to seeing Brian Campbell. He's supposed to be here today giving out signatures," said fan Pauli Maldonado.The NHL Winter Classic festival continues on Sunday from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.For those going to the game, South Shore Line will be operating extra trains to South Bend.