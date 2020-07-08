Chicago Blackhawks name change? Team says name and logo will stay

CHICAGO -- The Chicago Blackhawks say they will continue to use their team name because it honors a Native American leader who has been an inspiration to generations.In a statement, the team same their name and logo symbolizes Black Hawk of Illinois' Sac & Fox Nation, an "important and historic person" "whose leadership has inspired generations of Native Americans, veterans and the public.""We celebrate Black Hawk's legacy by offering ongoing reverent examples of Native American culture, traditions and contributions, providing a platform for genuine dialogue with local and national Native American groups," the statement continued. "As the team's popularity grew over the past decade, so did that platform and our work with these important organizations."In the wake of national conversations about racism in the wake of the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis, there have been renewed calls for Dan Snyder to change the name of the Washington Redskins, which was called a "dictionary defined racial slur" by Native American advocates and experts.More than a dozen Native American leaders and organizations sent a letter to NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell on Monday calling for the league to force Snyder to change the team name immediately.The letter was signed by 15 Native American advocates and obtained by The Associated Press. It demands the team and the NFL cease the use of Native American names, imagery and logos -- with specific importance put on Washington, which last week launched a "thorough review" of its name.Trump tweeted his opposition to the Washington football team and the Cleveland Indians changing their names. Terry Francona, the manager of the Indians, told reporters over the weekend he thinks it's time to change the baseball team's name.Other teams under scrutiny include the Atlanta Braves and Kansas City Chiefs.