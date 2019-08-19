Sports

Chicago Blackhawks single-game tickets on sale Tuesday

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Chicago Blackhawks single-game tickets for the 2019-2020 season go on sale at noon on Tuesday.

The Blackhawks will play their first home game at the United Center on Thursday, Oct. 10 against the San Jose Sharks.

The Blackhawks will have more than 20 gameday giveaways, including Alex Debrincat and Dylan Strome salt and pepper shakers along with several items marking the anniversary of the 2010 Stanley Cup, including a replica rings and Marian Hossa bobbleheads.

For more information on buying tickets, visit nhl.com/blackhawks/tickets.
