The start of the Blackhawks' new season is right around the corner, and hockey fans have a chance to celebrate Saturday.The Blackhawks Training Camp Festival is happening at the United Center until noon. Admission to the outdoor festival is free.Fans will also have the opportunity to attend a training camp scrimmage at 11 a.m. Tickets for the scrimmage are $5.For more information, visit the NHL webpage for the Blackhawks here