The Chicago Blackhawks have traded forward Marian Hossa to the Arizona Coyotes Thursday in a seven-player deal, the Blackhawks announced.The Blackhawks received a former Hawk Marcus Kruger as well as MacKenzie Entwistle, Jordan Maletta, Andrew Campbell and a fifth round pick in the 2019 NHL Draft.The Coyotes acquired Hossa, Vinnie Hinostroza, defenseman Jordan Oesterle and a third round pick in the 2019 NHL Draft from the Blackhawks.Hossa signed for the Blackhawks as a free agent in 2009 and won three Stanley Cups in his eight seasons with the Blackhawks. Hossa scored 186 goals and 229 assists in his time with the Blackhawks and scored 525 goals and 609 assists in his career.Hossa missed the entire 2017-18 season in order to treat a skin condition. Hossa is not expected to play for the Coyotes but is signed for three more seasons.In a statement on Hossa, the Blackhawks said, "Today is another example of the leadership Marian has displayed as a member of the Chicago Blackhawks organization. When we approached him to discuss the idea of him waiving his no move clause to allow us to make this move, it became clear this was a difficult thing for him to consider. After the success he has had in a Blackhawks jersey, the friends he has made throughout the organization and the fact his heart will always be in Chicago, the thought of disassociating in any way from the team he has come to love was not something he really wanted to give any thought to at all. But, as the consummate team player, he did what he has always done. He did what the team needed him to do in order to succeed.Marian's long-term contributions to the club will never be forgotten. His performance as a player was always appreciated, but, it is his special qualities as a teammate, a leader and a person, that will more than anything leave its mark on all of us who have come to love and respect the very humble way he goes about everything he does. He has shown us all the impact we can have on others if we conduct ourselves with character, integrity and utmost respect for all we come in contact with. We have had the pleasure of watching him hoist three Stanley Cups with our team and he will forever be connected to the Blackhawks. On behalf of the entire organization, we would like to thank Marian-a world-class player-for all he has done for the Chicago Blackhawks."The 28-year-old Kruger spent seven seasons with the Blackhawks from 2010-2017. Kruger was a part of the 2013 and 2015 Stanley Cup championship teams. The forward spent the last season with the Carolina Hurricanes and had one goal and five assists.Entwistle, 18, was drafted in the third round of the 2017 NHL Draft by the Arizona Coyotes and scored 13 goals and 25 assists in 49 games last season with the Hamilton Bulldogs of the Ontario Hockey League.Campbell, 30, spent last season with the Tuscon Roadrunners of the American Hockey League and recorded two goals and four assists in 60 regular season games. The defenseman has appeared in 42 career NHL games with the Los Angeles Kings, Arizona Coyotes, Toronto Maple Leafs and recorded two assists.Maletta, 23 played with the Roadrunners and the Cleveland monsters of the AHL and had four assists in 29 games.Hinostroza, from Bartlett, Ill., was drafted by the Blackhawks in the sixth round of the 2012 NHL draft and had 13 goals and 26 assists in 106 career games with the Blackhawks.Oesterle played in 55 games with the Blackhawks. The defenseman had five goals and 10 assists.