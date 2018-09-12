SPORTS

Blackhawks Training Camp Festival to be held Saturday at United Center

EMBED </>More Videos

The first 10,000 fans at the Blackhawks Training Camp Festival will get an Alex DeBrincat bobblehead.

Blackhawks hockey fans will celebrate the upcoming season this weekend at the Blackhawks Training Camp Festival at the United Center.

Blackhawks forward Alex DeBrincat visited the ABC7 studio on Wednesday to talk about the event and how he's preparing for the season.

The first 10,000 fans get an Alex DeBrincat bobblehead.

DETAILS
WHAT: Blackhawks Training Camp Festival
WHEN: Saturday, Sept. 15. Fans can watch the team practice and scrimmage at 11 a.m.
WHERE: United Center in Chicago.
COST: Tickets start at $5.

An outside festival will kick off at 8 a.m. in Lot K and is free. It will feature appearances from Blackhawks alumni, live music, food, drink and entertainment for fans of all ages.

For more information visit chicagoblackhawks.com or call Ticketmaster at (800) 745-3000.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
sportsunited centerChicago Blackhawkshockey fanNear West SideChicago
(Copyright ©2018 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
SPORTS
Brewers aim to chew another game off Cubs' lead
Cubs battling more than Brewers during tiring stretch run
Cubs have nothing to regret as Quintana delivers on crosstown swap
Keller shuts down White Sox in Royals' 6-3 win
More Sports
Top Stories
Hurricane Florence Tracker: Category 3 storm nears Carolina coast
PHOTOS: Hurricane Florence 'chilling' from space
Male fatally shot by Gary police after allegedly firing at officers
Lincoln Towing's license revoked by state regulators
Apple unveiling new products at its headquarters
U.S. Representative Luis Gutierrez not running for mayor
CPD officer fatally shoots herself in Far South Side police station parking lot
Here's your 'Dancing with the Stars' cast
Show More
Cupich to hear Chicago priests' concerns ahead of meeting with Pope Francis
Romance novelist accused of murdering husband
Man involved in GoFundMe dispute arrested on traffic warrant
Man bites woman's ear after being shot by another woman he groped in Bronzeville, police say
Man stabbed on O'Hare Airport walkway; 1 in custody
More News