Blackhawks Training Camp Festival to be held Saturday at United Center

Blackhawks hockey fans will celebrate the upcoming season this weekend at the Blackhawks Training Camp Festival at the United Center.
Blackhawks forward Alex DeBrincat visited the ABC7 studio on Wednesday to talk about the event and how he's preparing for the season.
The first 10,000 fans get an Alex DeBrincat bobblehead.
DETAILS
WHAT: Blackhawks Training Camp Festival
WHEN: Saturday, Sept. 15. Fans can watch the team practice and scrimmage at 11 a.m.
WHERE: United Center in Chicago.
COST: Tickets start at $5.
An outside festival will kick off at 8 a.m. in Lot K and is free. It will feature appearances from Blackhawks alumni, live music, food, drink and entertainment for fans of all ages.
For more information visit chicagoblackhawks.com or call Ticketmaster at (800) 745-3000.
