Blackhawks visit the Red Wings after Jones' 2-goal performance

Chicago Blackhawks (21-36-5, eighth in the Central Division) vs. Detroit Red Wings (28-26-9, seventh in the Atlantic Division)

Detroit; Wednesday, 7:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The Chicago Blackhawks visit the Detroit Red Wings after Seth Jones scored two goals in the Blackhawks' 5-0 win against the Ottawa Senators.

Detroit has a 28-26-9 record overall and a 15-12-4 record in home games. The Red Wings are 7-5-6 in games decided by a single goal.

Chicago has a 21-36-5 record overall and a 9-18-2 record on the road. The Blackhawks have a 19-7-2 record when scoring at least three goals.

The matchup Wednesday is the second time these teams play this season. The Blackhawks won 4-3 in overtime in the previous matchup. Jones led the Blackhawks with two goals.

TOP PERFORMERS: David Perron has 16 goals and 23 assists for the Red Wings. Dylan Larkin has two goals and five assists over the past 10 games.

Taylor Raddysh has 14 goals and 12 assists for the Blackhawks. Jones has four goals and three assists over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Red Wings: 3-6-1, averaging 2.3 goals, 3.5 assists, 4.5 penalties and 12.6 penalty minutes while giving up 3.3 goals per game.

Blackhawks: 6-4-0, averaging 2.9 goals, 4.3 assists, 3.3 penalties and 8.3 penalty minutes while giving up 2.7 goals per game.

INJURIES: Red Wings: Michael Rasmussen: out (lower body), Mark Pysyk: out (achilles).

Blackhawks: Colin Blackwell: day to day (groin), Jonathan Toews: out (illness), Reese Johnson: out (concussion).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.