7 on your sideline

Bloom High School's basketball team eyes state championship

By Larry Snyder
Bloom High School in Chicago Heights faced a tough squad from Kankakee on Tuesday night.

The Blazing Trojans basketball team broke open a tight game in the 2nd half to go on to win 75-65.

Bloom High School features four players that have already signed Division One scholarships, including Dante Maddox Jr., the coach's son.

Bloom is ranked No. 1 in the state and that's where the team hopes to stay all season long as they set their sights on a state championship.

Head Coach Dante Maddox said, "We've worked to put ourselves in this position. We took our lumps. Now we've planted seeds and they are coming into fruition now. So now we just have to play and do what we do."

Keshawn Williams plays guard for the Chicago Heights team.

"Everyone's gonna bring it to us every night. We're the No. 1 team in the state and we've been working for this for a long time," Williams said. "This is our last year and we're just having fun. We've been building this since our freshman year, this is what we've been waiting for."

Dante Maddon Jr. also plays guard.

"This is a group of kids, all from the district, we've grown up together, knew each other, even though we didn't come as close once we came to Bloom. Since our freshman year, it just clicked. We all have been together and hang out together on and off the court. Those are my brothers and there's no one else I'd rather have this journey with," he said.

Dante's father and the team's head coach, Dante Maddon, said, "I feel good about the season."

"A great group of kids. We play hard. We've been battle tested. Now we just want to get healthy. The sooner we can get healthy, the better," Maddon said.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
sportschicago heightskankakeehigh school sportsbasketball7 on your sideline
Copyright © 2019 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
7 ON YOUR SIDELINE
Nazareth Academy to face off against Mount Carmel Saturday
Marist Red Hawks prepare for rematch against 8A powerhouse Loyola in playoffs
Notre Dame gets ready to face Lincoln Way East in IHSA playoff football
Homewood-Flossmoor football team playoff bound again
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Former CPD Supt. Eddie Johnson officially retires from force: mayor's office
New food stamp rule could affect up to 140K in Illinois
Ring doorbell catches moment driver fatally shot in Sleepy Hollow on SW Side
Teen shot, seriously injured near Elgin elementary school
2nd officer stripped of police powers during investigation into body-slamming incident
Crash blocks EB I-90 lanes before I-294 near O'Hare
Authorities responding to reports of shooting at Pearl Harbor Naval Shipyard in Hawaii
Show More
Officials encourage children to help older relatives complete 2020 census
Girl, 16, thrown in van and assaulted near Lawndale, CPD says
Judge dismisses lawsuit over exhumation of gangster John Dillinger
Woman robbed, sexually assaulted at knifepoint in West Town
Grinch steals town Christmas decorations in Chesterton, Indiana
More TOP STORIES News