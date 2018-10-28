SPORTS

Boston Red Sox win World Series, beating LA Dodgers 5-1 in Game 5

Boston Red Sox's Mookie Betts watches his home run off Dodgers pitcher Clayton Kershaw during Game 5 of the World Series on Sunday, Oct. 28, 2018, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)

The Boston Red Sox won their fourth World Series championship in 15 years, beating the Los Angeles Dodgers 5-1 in Game 5 Sunday night behind David Price's pitching and Steve Pearce's power.

Alex Cora became the first manager from Puerto Rico to guide a team to the title. He's just the fifth rookie skipper to do it overall.

After posting a team-record 108 wins during the regular season and romping through the AL playoffs, the Red Sox finished off a one-sided Series

Price threw three-hit ball into the eighth inning. Pearce hit two home runs, a night after his homer and three-run double spurred a late rally.

Mookie Betts and J.D. Martinez also connected as the Red Sox hit three homers off Clayton Kershaw.

Los Angeles lost Game 7 of the World Series last year to Houston, also at Dodger Stadium by the same 5-1 score.
