Louisiana boy, 9, deadlifts record-breaking 230 lbs

SHREVEPORT, La. (WLS) -- A Louisiana boy just might be the strongest third grader in the country.

Tate Fegley, 9, can deadlift an impressive 230 pounds.

According to KTBS, he's reportedly broken multiple records in his weight class, including three in one day.

He can also bench press 92 pounds and squat 190 pounds.

Fegley has only been at it for about a year and half.

He started in the summer, working out every morning at 7 a.m. with his trainer Peyton Gray.

"He works ridiculously hard and it's very motivating to see," said Gray.

This summer, Fegley heads to Florida to try for a national title.
