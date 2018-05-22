SPORTS

Brandi Chastain plaque flap hearkens back to Cristiano Ronaldo statue

EMBED </>More Videos

Brandi Chastain was inducted into the Bay Area Sports Hall of Fame Monday night, but all everyone is talking about is the plaque she received. (KGO-TV)

SAN FRANCISCO --
Brandi Chastain was inducted into the Bay Area Sports Hall of Fame Monday night, but all everyone is talking about is the plaque she received. Chastain said the plaque "it's not the most flattering... but it's nice."

The good news though, according to the San Francisco Chronicle, someone has volunteered to pay to have it redone.

Chastain is a San Jose native and played soccer at Cal and Santa Clara.

Former 49er Harris Barton, former Niner executive John McVay and Former Giants pitcher Matt Cain were also inducted at the ceremony.

Chastain's plaque reminded people of a now infamous statue created of soccer superstar Cristiano Ronaldo.

EMBED More News Videos

Cristiano Ronaldo has an airport named after him, but it was his odd-looking statue that attracted attention in Wednesday's ceremony honoring the Portugal star in his hometown.



On Twitter, fans compared the likeness to former President Jimmy Carter or actor Gary Busey.

Hall of fame vice president of finance and administration Anthony Savicke tells The Mercury News images on the plaques are "representations" and never intended to be photographic likenesses. Savicke says there are no plans to re-do the plaque.

Chastain is often remembered for ripping off her jersey and showing her sports bra after nailing the game-winning penalty kick in the 1999 World Cup.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
sportssocceru.s. soccerCalifornia
(Copyright ©2018 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
SPORTS
LaVar Ball discusses Junior Basketball Association game in Chicago
Urban Meyer suspended for 3 football games by Ohio State
Cubs hope Hamels can be stopper vs. Reds
Daniel Murphy goes 2-for-5 from leadoff spot in Cubs debut
Cubs break out of offensive funk in 8-2 win over Tigers
More Sports
Top Stories
Father of newborn fatally shot near University of Chicago
WATCH LIVE: Closing arguments for Mickiael Ward in Hadiya Pendleton murder trial
'Nobody saw a difference' in Mollie Tibbetts suspect
Suspected drug tunnel found in old Ariz. KFC kitchen
Man charged in 2 Near North Side sex assaults
Kroger-owned stores, including Mariano's, to phase out plastic bags
Urban Meyer suspended for 3 football games by Ohio State
Elkhart, Ind. woman charged with supporting ISIS
Show More
Hurricane Lane is biggest weather threat to Hawaii in decades
Ed King, Lynyrd Skynyrd guitarist, dies at 68
'Flesh-eating' STD is making a comeback
Ex-Michigan State gymnastics coach Kathie Klages charged in Nassar case
Man fatally struck in West Humboldt Park
More News