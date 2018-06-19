SPORTS

Brawl breaks out between parents at softball tournament in Tennessee

EMBED </>More Videos

Cell phone video captures fight at softtball tournament in Tennessee. (WLS)

KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WLS) --
A video circulating on social media shows nearly a dozen parents throwing punches at each other during a softball tournament Saturday in Kingsport, Tennessee.

Lesli Hicks says her sons have played in baseball tournaments for years but she says this is something she's never seen before.

"I don't know what they hope to accomplish by acting like that, it didn't benefit their children any and it really just shows poor sportsmanship," said Hicks.

Tournament director Tina Gale says both teams involved in the fight were from North Carolina and immediately disqualified from the tournament and escorted out of the ballpark.

"I like to yell and scream but I do my best to scream positive things to the kids and just encourage them," said Hicks.

There are parents that are out of control but for the most part what I see locally, everyone keeps themselves well in check," added Hicks.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
sportsbrawlu.s. & worldfightbaseballTennessee
(Copyright ©2018 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
SPORTS
Cubs hope Hamels can be stopper vs. Reds
Daniel Murphy goes 2-for-5 from leadoff spot in Cubs debut
Cubs break out of offensive funk in 8-2 win over Tigers
Homer-happy White Sox visit Tigers
Cubs hope Hamels can be stopper vs. Reds
More Sports
Top Stories
Father of newborn fatally shot near University of Chicago
WATCH LIVE: Closing arguments for Mickiael Ward in Hadiya Pendleton murder trial
Man charged in 2 Near North Side sex assaults
Fatal hit-and-run at Division, Cicero under investigation
Ed King, Lynyrd Skynyrd guitarist, dies at 68
Mollie Tibbetts case: 'There was something that drew him to her'
Little girl sings lullaby to her sleepy kitty
Elkhart, Ind. woman charged with supporting ISIS
Show More
Police warn of attempted child luring in Back of the Yards
Hurricane Lane is biggest weather threat to Hawaii in decades
'Flesh-eating' STD is making a comeback
Suspected drug tunnel found in old Ariz. KFC kitchen
Angry shopkeeper tries to push boy into car after alleged theft
More News