Brewers acquire Joakim Soria in trade with White Sox

The Milwaukee Brewers have acquired right-handed reliever Joakim Soria from the Chicago White Sox in exchange for two players and cash considerations, the teams announced Thursday.The White Sox will receive left-hander Kodi Medeiros and right-hander Wilber Perez from the Brewers, who will also receive cash considerations from Chicago.The 34-year-old Soria had emerged as the White Sox's closer, compiling 16 saves this season. He had a 0.74 ERA with 32 strikeouts over his last 23 games dating to May 21. Chicago had acquired the veteran reliever from Kansas City as part of a three-team trade in January.Soria was 4-3 with one save and a 3.70 ERA in 59 games for the Royals last season. He has 220 career saves.The 22-year-old Medeiros is 7-5 with a 3.14 ERA in 20 appearances (15 starts) for Double-A Biloxi this season. He was the Brewers' first-round pick (12th overall) in the 2014 draft.Perez, 20, is 5-1 with a 2.01 ERA in eight starts with Dominican Summer League Brewers. The native of the Dominican Republic was signed by the Brewers as an international free agent in 2017.