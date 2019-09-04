7 on your sideline

Brian Urlacher hosts USAA's Salute to Service NFL Kickoff Boot Camp at Great Lakes Naval Station

By Larry Snyder
GREAT LAKES, Ill. (WLS) -- Tuesday former Bears Hall of Fame Linebacker Brian Urlacher helped to host military service members at USAA's Salute to Service NFL Kickoff Boot Camp at the Naval Station Great Lakes.

Urlacher talked about the event and also weighed in on the Bears -Packers season opener on Thursday night.

"It's cool to be our here and be a part of this, it's a neat event and I was telling someone I used to live right over here and I could hear them do their cadence in the morning," Urlacher said. So, it's nice to get a chance to be over here and hang out with them. I was a big fan of the military. My whole career. I used to get tickets every home game for some of the troops and stuff like that. It's just neat to hang out with them. I think they're having a good time. I think they are. It's just fun. They get a chance to go through some of the drills we did at the combine. I'm excited."

He also spoke about the upcoming Bears opener against the Green Bay Packers.

"The big deal with Green Bay is no one knows to expect from their offense," said Urlacher. "They haven't seen Aaron play yet in the system. It should be fun. I'm way excited about the Bears. They should be good on both sides of the football. I think the offense is going to take a big step this year. It's going to be hard for the defense to take a step forward because they were so good last year. Just maintain where they are at and have a really good season."
