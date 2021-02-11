accident

Andy Reid's son Britt Reid no longer Chiefs' linebackers coach after car crash critically injured child

KANSAS CITY, Missouri -- Britt Reid is no longer the Kansas City Chiefs' outside linebackers coach following a car crash that left two young children injured, one critically, ABC News has learned. His contract has expired.

This is a breaking news update. A previous version of this report is below.

Kansas City Chiefs outside linebackers coach Britt Reid, the son of head coach Andy Reid, has been placed on administrative leave during an investigation into a traffic crash that left two young children injured, one critically, the team announced Tuesday.

The team has said Britt Reid was involved in a multi-vehicle crash last Thursday near the team's training complex next to Arrowhead Stadium. He did not travel with the team to the Super Bowl in Tampa Bay.

Andy Reid said his son underwent surgery after the crash but few other details have been released.

SEE ALSO: Andy Reid on son Britt Reid's crash: 'My heart bleeds for everybody involved'
EMBED More News Videos

Britt Reid, the son of Kansas City Chiefs head coach Andy Reid and the team's outside linebackers coach, was involved in a multi-car accident Thursday night that has left a 5-year-old child with life-threatening injuries.



A 5-year-old girl, identified by the Chiefs as Ariel Young, remained in critical condition Tuesday. The Chiefs said in their statement the organization has reached out to her family and is providing resources and support.

Kansas City police said the crash happened just after 9 p.m. Thursday, when a truck hit two vehicles on the side of a highway entrance ramp.

Britt Reid told police he had "two or three drinks" and had a prescription for Adderall when the accident occurred, according to a search warrant filed late Thursday night. Police have said they are investigating whether Reid was impaired before the crash.

Police said Tuesday the investigation of the crash could take several weeks.

-- The Associated Press contributed to this report.

The video in the media player above was used in a previous report.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
sportsnflu.s. & worldsportsaccident
Copyright © 2021 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
ACCIDENT
Andy Reid's son on leave after crash that critically injured girl
Andy Reid: 'My heart bleeds' for those in son's car crash
Close call for NJ truck driver hit with sheet of snow
Body cam video shows woman hit by CPD squad car
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Illinois to expand who is eligible for Phase 1B vaccine
CPS pre-K, cluster students return to classroom Thursday
'Mandalorian' actress Gina Carano fired over social media post
Chicago, Cook County won't be expanding Phase 1B eligibility
United buying flying taxis that could take travelers from downtown to O'Hare
Fully vaccinated people can skip COVID quarantines, CDC says
Gunshots interrupt funeral for shooting victim in Englewood
Show More
Chicago's oldest hospital files for bankruptcy
Men lured by women on dating apps then robbed in Kenwood: CPD
South Suburban College COVID vaccine site opens Thursday
Chicago FOP President John Catanzara suspended, pay stripped
Chilling video footage becomes key exhibit in Trump trial
More TOP STORIES News