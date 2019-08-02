Sports

Broncos coach Fangio has kidney stone, works game

Denver Broncos head coach Vic Fangio, back, confers with cornerback Chris Harris during an NFL football organized training activity session at the team's headquarters. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)

CANTON, Ohio -- Despite being hospitalized earlier Thursday with a kidney stone attack, Vic Fangio made his head coaching debut in the Hall of Fame game when his Denver Broncos faced the Atlanta Falcons.

The 60-year-old Fangio was stricken hours before kickoff, but arrived at Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium around 6 p.m. and was on the sideline for warmups. The opening game of the preseason began at 8 p.m.

"Seems like he is fine, he will get that behind him," Broncos general manager John Elway said. "Vic is a tough guy."

Elway hired Fangio last winter after Fangio built the dynamic defense for the Chicago Bears from 2015-18.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
sportsnflchicago bearsfootballatlanta falconsdenver broncos
Copyright © 2019 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
10 children, 7 adults injured in Libertyville crash involving summer camp buses
Lollapalooza gates open in Grant Park
Police source: Man wanted in carjacking may have stabbed woman near DePaul
Air guitar championships approach, meet Chicago rep
FBI in Chicago has been battling Dillinger rumors for decades
Trump's 'rodent infested' remarks ring true at his son-in-law's Baltimore apartments
SUV crashes into Panda Express near Midway, driver flees
Show More
Discrimination complaints lead to calls for Chicago's Water Commissioner to be fired
Gilroy police find 16th person injured during shooting
Thursday final day to pay Cook County property taxes
Former Amazon delivery driver charged in pedestrian's death found not guilty
Willowbrook residents continue fight to keep Sterigenics plant from reopening
More TOP STORIES News