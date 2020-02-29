CHICAGO (WLS) -- Brooks College Prep on the far south side is the only Chicago Public School with a fencing club.
Matthias Jamison-Koenig is a teacher at Gwendolyn Brooks College Preparatory Academy High School in Chicago's Roseland neighborhood, and he wanted to share his love for fencing with his students. The club has grown into a fully active member of the Great Lakes High School Fencing Conference.
The students at Brooks are proud to be a part of the unique club.
Jamison-Koenig and the team joined ABC 7 Chicago Saturday morning to show some moves from the centuries-old sport.
To learn more about fencing, visit usafencing.org.
Chicago's Brooks College Prep keeps the sport of fencing alive
CHICAGO PROUD
