Sports

Disgruntled receiver Antonio Brown asks Raiders to release him a day after latest fine

Oakland Raiders wide receiver Antonio Brown (84) during an NFL preseason football game against the Arizona Cardinals, Thursday, Aug. 15, 2019, in Glendale, Ariz. (AP)

ALAMEDA, Calif. -- Disgruntled receiver Antonio Brown has asked the Oakland Raiders to release him a day after he was fined for an outburst at practice toward general manager Mike Mayock.

Brown put a post on his Instagram account Saturday morning saying he's not "mad'' but wants the "freedom to prove'' his skeptics wrong. The post ends with his request to be released.

A person familiar with the situation said Brown had been fined by the team Friday for the confrontation with Mayock in practice two days earlier. The person spoke on condition of anonymity because the fine wasn't announced.

ESPN reported the fine was for $215,073 for conduct detrimental to the team. That could allow the Raiders to release Brown before the season opener without having to pay him more than $29 million in guarantees over the next two years.

Brown later sent an email to ESPN saying: no way I play after they took that and made my contract week to week.''
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
sportsnflfootballoakland raiders
Copyright © 2019 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Lanes, ramps on Jane Byrne Interchange reopen Saturday
Woman robbed, shot while sitting in car
Softball tournament honors Chicago's fallen police officers
Man critically injured after bowling ball thrown at head in Cicero
Woman found burned in alley died of strangulation, autopsy says
Man guns down sister's boyfriend in Lawndale home: prosecutors
Chicago police oversight agency releases video of officer-involved shooting
Show More
Chicago AccuWeather: Sunny, pleasant Saturday
Former Glenview nurse charged with sex assault
Bringing good food, local artists to a Chicago food desert
American Airlines mechanic accused of sabotaging plane
Man involved in love triangle murder-suicide case speaks out
More TOP STORIES News