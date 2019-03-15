Sports

Bryce Harper hit by 96 mph pitch in ankle, limps off

EMBED <>More Videos

Phillies welcome Bryce Harper to the team. Jeff Skversky reports during Action News at 6 p.m. on March 2, 2019.

CLEARWATER, Fla. -- New Phillies star Bryce Harper sustained a bruised right foot when he was hit by a pitch during a spring training game Friday, but manager Gabe Kapler said the team wasn't overly worried about the injury.

Initial X-rays were negative, the team said. Harper then left the ballpark for more detailed X-rays.

"Bryce has a right foot contusion," Kapler said after a 3-2 win over Toronto. "Right now we don't have reason for major concern, but obviously we want to go inside and take a look first."

"Certainly extra scary given where we are in camp," he said. "We're confident and we understand we have a good club on the field and we're confident that Bryce is going to be all right."

Many in the crowd at Spectrum Field gasped when Harper was struck by a 96 mph fastball from Toronto rookie Trent Thornton in the sixth inning. The slugging outfielder went down to the dirt, clutched his ankle and stayed on the ground for a few moments.



Harper was checked by a trainer, limped toward the dugout with assistance and soon hobbled toward the clubhouse.

Recently signed to a record $330 million, 13-year contract, Harper was playing his fourth exhibition for Philadelphia. The slugging outfielder is 0 for 5 in 10 plate appearances.

Harper had hoped to play three straight games starting Friday.

"I think it's a little premature to speculate on lost at-bats or anything like that," Kapler said. "First and foremost, we probably have to get inside and meet with our medical team and discuss it. But again, not overly concerned right now."
Report a Typo
Related topics:
sportspennsylvaniafloridaphiladelphia philliesbaseball
Copyright © 2019 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
Police: 49 dead, 1 charged in New Zealand mosque shootings
St. Patrick's Day 2019: How to watch Chicago River dyeing, parade
New Zealand shooting: Who is the alleged gunman?
Dog lost in mountains for 48 hours rescued by coast guard
Trump issues 1st veto after rebuke of border emergency order
Naperville man pleads not guilty to DUI, homicide charges in death of Downers Grove North student
James Gunn rehired to direct 'Guardians of the Galaxy 3'
Show More
Sources: Gambino boss shook hands with killer before shooting
Century City mall: LAPD respond to report of man with gun
Norwegian Cruise line giving away 15 free cruises to teachers
Mailed pipe bomb suspect Cesar Sayoc to plead guilty in NYC
Indiana man finds body under 900-pound safe
More TOP STORIES News