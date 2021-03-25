Sports

Chicago Bulls trade Wendell Carter, Otto Porter to Orlando Magic for Nikola Vucevic, Al Farouq Aminu, ESPN reports

By ABC 7 Chicago Digital Team

Orlando Magic center Nikola Vucevic (9) reacts after scoring a three-point basket during the second half of an NBA basketball game against the Chicago Bulls. (AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack)

CHICAGO (WLS) -- The Chicago Bulls are trading forward Otto Porter and center Wendell Carter Jr. to the Orlando Magic in exchange for center Nikola Vucevic and forward Al-Farouq Aminu, ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reports.

The Bulls are also sending two first round picks to the Magic in the trade.

Vucevic, 30, is averaging 24.5 points-per-game and 11.8 rebounds per-game in 44 games this season and is a two-time All Star.




Aminu, 30, is averaging 5.5 points per-game in 17 games this season.

The NBA Trade Deadline is 2 p.m. Thursday.

Carter, 21, was the Bulls' first round pick in 2018 and the seventh overall selection in the draft. In 32 games this season, Carter averaged 10.9 points per-game and 7.8 rebounds per-game.

Porter, 27, was originally acquired by the Bulls in a trade with the Washington Wizards during the 2018-19 season. Porter was averaging 9.9 points per-game this season.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
sportschicago bullsnbaorlando magic
Copyright © 2021 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Streeterville death investigation leads to hazmat situation; bomb-making materials found: CPD
Man waving gun at Forest Park restaurant dies after encounter with police
Loretto Hospital COO resigns amid COVID vaccine scandals
$30M Chicago esports stadium approved, will go near McCormick Place
What is the future of downtown Chicago?
Chicago area housing market hottest it's been in over a decade
NYC bakery worker speaks out after maskless woman's viral racist rant
Show More
CPD under fire for handling of 10-year-old girl's sex trafficking case
Colorado shooting suspect makes 1st court appearance
Amid growing challenges, Biden to hold 1st news conference
Chicago mayor slams CPS vaccine provider
Chicago Weather: Mostly cloudy, rain late Thursday
More TOP STORIES News