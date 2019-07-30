Since 2012, the Western Golf Association's Caddie Academy has worked to provide a better life and a free college education to underprivileged teenage girls nationwide.
Members of the all-female caddying program Kara Stack, Ashley Garmon and Anahi Gutierrez joined ABC7 to talk about the program.
For more information about the Western Golf Association's Caddie Academy visit wgacaddieacademy.org.
Caddie Academy helps under-privileged girls pursue college scholarship
