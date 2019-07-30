Sports

Caddie Academy helps under-privileged girls pursue college scholarship

Since 2012, the Western Golf Association's Caddie Academy has worked to provide a better life and a free college education to underprivileged teenage girls nationwide.

Members of the all-female caddying program Kara Stack, Ashley Garmon and Anahi Gutierrez joined ABC7 to talk about the program.

For more information about the Western Golf Association's Caddie Academy visit wgacaddieacademy.org.
