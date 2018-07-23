CHICAGO (WLS) --A local caddie program is helping provide a better life and a free college education to underprivileged teenage girls nationwide.
This summer, the Western Golf Association is hosting its annual Caddie Academy, which introduces high school students to caddying.
Students who participate in the program for three years are able to apply for the Evans Scholarship.
Mike Maher with the Caddie Academy and two Chicago caddie participants, Ema Davitkov and Berenice Rodriguez, stopped by ABC7 to talk about the program and their experiences.
For information about the Caddie Academy visit https://wgacaddieacademy.org.